Ocean Casino has upgrades for the summer of 2022

I recently told you about the big changes at Bally’s and Tropicana in Atlantic City for this summer and I mentioned how the various casinos seem to be in a constant “arms race” of improvements to keep pace with their competitors.

A couple of days after that, I got a press release from Ocean Casino Resort announcing that they are unveiling $85 million in upgrades just in time for summer.

Updates include the completion of over 460 hotel rooms and suites, The Gallery Bar Book & Games, and multiple new food and beverage outlets.

The bulk of that money went to room renovations and upgrades ($72 million); the new “Contemporary Blu” rooms, which will be available on July 1, are inspired by the “colors and patterns of the shoreline.”

The beach-inspired flooring and wallcoverings create a calming atmosphere, while the soft-touch fabrics mimic the style and forms reminiscent of this modern, yet iconic building. Pops of color complement Ocean's breathtaking views, while the luxurious bathrooms feature marble flooring, a double vanity, and an over-sized shower.

OK, sounds nice enough, but what if I want a suite? The newly built suites “offer elevated interior finishes and additional amenities such as a dining area, wet bar, and generous lounge seating for guests to host small gatherings.

The Gallery Bar Book and Games is new; it cost $5.2 million. It will feature “a 100-foot elevated bar and lounge, video poker, blackjack and roulette tables, and 140 feet of LED walls. The Gallery, located in the center of the casino floor, will set the stage for social betting, big game nights, and unforgettable after-hours experiences.”

There is also a new Balcony Bar for sports betting VIPs.

Their food upgrades aren’t nearly as extensive as the Tropicana’s eight new restaurants: there will be Serendipity3, a new Starbucks, and the expansion of the existing Asian restaurant Zhen Bang. Soooo, not much.

They also redesigned their website, which you can see it here.

I’ll let you know when the next casino sends out a press release touting what’s new for the summer at their place.

