Obit for NJ man — a ‘lifelong Republican’ — gets final dig at Trump

A few more people might be wishing they'd been able to grab one last pint with Harry Decker down at Murph's Pub.

The Totowa resident died Oct. 28 at the age of 93. Beloved by his family and friends, his obituary also brought some smiles to strangers this week.

"A lifelong Republican, his daughters were recently able to convince him that the current president is a buffoon," the cheeky obituary reads.

No word on whether he got to mail in his absentee ballot.

The rest of the memoriam is worth reading.

"He had a great sense of humor and liked to tease his girls," it says. "With that being said, his girls would like to repay the favor now by laying him to rest for eternity on top of our mom Dolores. Cue the nagging Mom."

Decker worked as a bricklayer for 40 years and was a Navy veteran of World War II.

You can read more about his life at Legacy.com.

Rest in peace, Harry.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .