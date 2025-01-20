🍴 Announcement is official

🍴 Big drink, food menu

🍴 Multiple NYC spots

SECAUCUS — If you’re craving Dallas BBQ in New York City, 2025 could be the year you won’t have to spend extra money on tolls or public transportation to get a bite.

The new year marked a new chapter for the city chain: Secaucus will be home to its first New Jersey restaurant. This will be Dallas BBQ’s first spot outside New York.

Dallas BBQ confirmed the news on its social media accounts Jan. 6, though no date was given other than saying “soon.”

Dallas BBQ NJ spot 2 Google Maps loading...

Current locations exist in the following areas:

—Times Square

—Chelsea

—Upper East Side

—Washington Heights

—Erskine Street Gateway Plaza

—Co-op City

—Fordham Road

—Jamaica - Queens

—Rego Park - Queens

—Nostrand Avenue - Brooklyn

—Downtown Brooklyn

Dallas BBQ coins itself as affordable while saying it’s “NYC's favorite for Chicken & Ribs, BBQ, burgers, wings and over-the-top frozen cocktails,” according to the website. The chain also offers party and catering options.

SEE ALSO: All the 2025 holidays and major events you can experience in NJ

The extensive drink menu includes frozen cocktails, cocktails, shooters, wines, sangria, beers and hard seltzer. The regular menu caters to all dietary habits: plant-based burger, burger salad bowl, sticky ribs, crab cakes, chicken & waffles, half chicken, seafood combo, mouth-watering sides and more.

Though not much more is being shared yet, Google Maps lists 475 Harmon Meadow Blvd. as the future site in Secaucus.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea