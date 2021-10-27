NY Red Bulls plan NJ soccer training complex in Morris Township

MORRIS TOWNSHIP — The New York Red Bulls are looking to plant deeper roots in Morris County, announcing plans to build a new training facility in the township.

Since 2013, the professional soccer team has had a facility in Hanover Township, roughly five miles away.

The planned eight, full-sized soccer field training facility — which also will support the team’s youth training programs — and front office complex would span roughly 80 acres of the former Honeywell site, according to the team and township officials.

That sprawling property off Columbia Road has been sitting vacant since 2018, when Honeywell moved local operations to Morris Plains, while announcing an ultimate headquarters relocation out-of-state, to North Carolina.

Morris Township, former Honeywell property (courtesy New York Red Bulls)

"We are excited that the New York Red Bulls are planning to make Morris Township their future home, and looking forward to beginning the approval process with them," Township Mayor Jeffrey Grazyel said in a written statement, as cited by Morristown Daily Record.

"The Red Bulls organization has done a tremendous job contributing to and supporting their local community and creating lifelong fans. We are pleased at the Red Bulls are considering Morris Township for their new facility."

The proposed Red Bulls property, which would be privately funded, is expected to be introduced at a Morris Township Council meeting sometime this year.

If given the green light, it would then be heard by the Morris Township Planning Board in January 2022. Pending approvals, the project has an anticipated completion date of 2024.

The soccer team plays its regular-season games at the 25,000 seat Red Bull Arena in Harrison.

