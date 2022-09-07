NY man who raped Atlantic City hotel housekeeper gets 42 years in prison

MAYS LANDING – It’s 42 years in prison for a New York man who was convicted of violently raping a Bally’s Hotel and Casino housekeeper in 2018.

Following a two-week trial, a jury found 36-year-old Jamel Carlton, of Saugerties, guilty of aggravated sexual assault, among other charges.

The case helped motivate a state law for “panic buttons” the following year, which was billed as the first in the nation.

It requires hotels with more than 100 guest rooms to provide housekeepers with panic devices.

The victim and her family were in the courtroom at Wednesday’s sentencing, as she told the court and Carlton how much pain his actions have caused.

He must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, under the No Early Release Act.

Carlton also will be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, and will be under parole supervision for life.

“The strength of the victim in this case was extraordinary, “ Atlantic County Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer said in a written statement.

“Ordinarily the defendant would face 10-20 years in State prison for aggravated sexual assault,” Flammer continued.

“However, given the defendant’s criminal history and the particularly egregious nature of this sexual assault we asked the Court to impose an extended term of sentence to secure proper justice for our victim and to protect the public from future harm from this individual.”

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

