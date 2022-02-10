NY Giants great Eli Manning to tend bar on Super Sunday

Sure, it’s an advertising gimmick, but it’s a pretty cool one.

Three former NFL greats, Eli Manning, Dan Marino, and Ryan Clark, are switching places with restaurant workers on Super Bowl Sunday. The workers get to go to the game while the football players take their shifts at work.

Former Giant Eli Manning is taking a shift for a bartender named Meg. In a statement released to AdWeek, Manning said, “When Stella Artois came to me with the idea, I was game to step in. I’m excited, and a little scared, to fill in for Meg on Sunday and can’t wait to hear about her experience getting to savor Super Bowl LVI with a loved one.”

In addition to the restaurant workers getting a chance to live “The Life Artois” by going to the game, five additional winners will be selected to attend the game, as well.

Stella Artois And Luke Evans Unveil STELLASPACE - A Sensory Guide To Mastering The Art Of Mindful Beer Sipping Getty Images for Stella Artois loading...

In the statement, Stella Artois said, “Every year, bar and restaurant workers across America keep Stella Artois flowing on game day. This year, Stella Artois will thank these hard workers with a day in The Life Artois, spent making memories with a loved one at Super Bowl LVI, while the brand brings in NFL legends as substitutes because they know a thing or two about working on Super Bowl Sunday.”

Follow along with the conversation between @EliManning, @Realrclark25, @DanMarino and the brand on Twitter and Instagram on February 9 for chances to win a spot to the game and tune in to the brand's Twitter on game day for more chances to live #TheLifeArtois.

You can preview one of the spots here:

