Northfield, NJ woman with dementia missing for nearly a month

Police are looking for a woman who suffers from dementia and has been missing from her Northfield home for nearly a month.

Idalia Mendez, 72, was last seen July 5 on video in the area of Doughty and Delilah roads in Egg Harbor Township. She is 4 feet 9 inches and 94 pounds. She was last seen wearing a turquoise-colored flower-print shirt, blue jeans, a blue head scarf, and grey Sketcher sneakers.

Officials say Mendez has difficulty exiting from closed doors. Her maiden name is Ilaria Garay-Garcia.

Northfield Police Capt. Cherie Burgan told the Press of Atlantic City a search was done of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority's Environmental Park off Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township.

Anyone with information about Mendez's location should call Northfield police at 609-641-3122.

