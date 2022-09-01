Northfield, NJ police officer killed while working on his car

The Northfield police department is mourning the sudden death of a rookie patrolman.

Johnathan Scull, a lifelong resident of Northfield, was working under his car when the jack gave way, Police Chief Paul Newman told New Jersey 101.5.

Scull joined the department in 2020 and became a full-time officer this year.

"He was a good kid. There's people you meet every so often that know how to carry themselves and he was one of them," Newman said. "It's gut-wrenching."

Newman said Scull's father retired from the New Jersey State Police.

End of Watch shield for Officer Jonathan Scull. End of Watch shield for Officer Jonathan Scull (Northfield police) loading...

Scull was a member of the Mainland High School Class of 2014 and was hired out of the Atlantic County Police Academy as a Class II officer.

He was appointed the city's Code Enforcement Officer after the previous officer's retirement and was working the two positions, according to Newman.

"I knew he wanted to be a full-time police officer and we had the opportunity just this year we promoted him," Newman said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Officer Johnthan Scull Officer Johnthan Scull (Northfield police) loading...

