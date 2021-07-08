NORTHFIELD — A 19-year-old city resident intentionally lit an 18-year-old man from Somers Point on fire using an accelerant believed to be gasoline, police said in announcing the arrest of the older teen.

Deshoin Rowell is charged with aggravated arson, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and has been remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Northfield Police said in an email release that they were contacted by the Somers Point Police Department on Monday concerning a burn victim being treated at Shore Memorial Hospital. The 18-year-old was determined to have sustained second-degree burns on his hands, arms, stomach, and thighs.

He was treated for those burn injuries and released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and more charges could follow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NPD Criminal Investigation Division at 609-641-2832, ext. 190.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

