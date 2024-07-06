North Jersey’s best restaurants get together for big Foodie Expo

While I am not a fan of the term “foodie,” I am a huge fan of restaurants. I also like what will happen in North Jersey on July 18th, 2024. The Dining Out Jersey Foodie Expo takes place at The Terrace in Paramus, NJ. The big Foodie Expo will highlight North Jersey’s best restaurants.

Last year a formidable forty-seven restaurants participated in the expo with hundreds of people ready to indulge in the goods that these fine restaurants were serving up.

Restaurants served samples of cocktails, appetizers, main course samples, and desserts. Celebrity chefs like David Burke were there serving up tastings of his outstanding dishes and taking time to take pictures with the adoring crowd.

Photo by Adam Jaime on Unsplash Photo by Adam Jaime on Unsplash loading...

I am a fan of these expos because the chefs and restaurant staff get to see the enthusiasm and appreciation of those who have a deep connection and fondness for good restaurants. As a result of the expo, I have found new restaurants that I tried and will try soon. The restaurants know that this is an opportunity to garner new “foodies” to their restaurants.

The layout at The Terrace is impressive as the main ballroom and side rooms will contain specialties from the invited restaurants. The event will last 4 hours so bring your appetite.

Photo by Lidye on Unsplashj Photo by Lidye on Unsplashj loading...

One of the side rooms will contain a cash bar if you prefer something else. Tickets are $75.00 in advance and $85.00 on the day of the event. Bring your friends to enjoy this experience so that they can go scout special dishes.

The event is organized by my friends at Dining Out Jersey and tickets are available on their website.

Enjoy the great food that North Jersey has to offer. You will be glad that you did, even if you are not a “foodie”.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

