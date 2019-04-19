North Jersey six-month-old gives life in death

There’s a heartbreaking yet heart warming story from Bergen County. A baby who had suffered multiple seizures as well as brain herniation gave three of his organs to save other young lives.

According to the Daily Voice , baby Kash, a six month old, had spent six days at Hackensack University Medical Center, but was not able to recover from his condition . His parents, Melissa Messina and Joey Rodriguez, decided to donate Kash’s heart, liver, and kidneys to save other young lives.

The Northvale couples wanted to help other parents avoid the devastating heartbreak they had experienced. A GoFundMe account raised over $14,500 to help defray medical expenses and help the family make up for lost work. In addition to his parents, Kash is survived by his three year old brother, Roman.

More from New Jersey 101.5