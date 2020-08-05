North Brunswick gas station explosion after SUV is cut off on Route 1

NORTH BRUNSWICK — It could have been much worse when an SUV crashed into gas pumps at a gas station on Route 1, police said.

Video released by North Brunswick police showed it was raining Tuesday as the SUV sideswiped a vehicle that was trying to turn into the gas station near Driscoll Road.

The SUV veered into the gas station's lot and hit two gas pumps, which burst into flames.

.The SUV flipped on its side.

“We are fortunate to say that there were no life-threatening injuries reported," police wrote on Facebook. “Just a reminder to please use caution while driving.”

No other information was available.

(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)