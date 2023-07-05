It was a great honor to be invited in by the neighborhood in Normandy Beach on the Fourth of July. My friend Mike Gardener invited Jodi and me to participate in the 36th annual flag-raising event at Ocean Terrace in Normandy Beach.

Jodi Spadea, Lou Reed, Bill Spadea, and Mike Gardener Jodi Spadea, Larry Reid, Bill Spadea, and Mike Gardener loading...

From Bob Mrozek and the rest of the host family, yes, the event takes place from the front porch of a local home to MC Bob, the welcome we received was so appreciated. I gave a quick speech to honor our veterans and the one flag that we should all take "pride" in, the American Flag.

Bob the MC, Bill and Jodi Spadea Bob Cerisi the MC, Bill and Jodi Spadea loading...

As the first "outsider" to address the gathering, which numbered around 2,000 people by the time Old Glory was raised, it was a sight to see. Kids, veterans, moms, dads, beachgoers, teachers, firefighters, police officers, nurses, and neighbors all converged on the block to honor America.

Normandy Beach 4th of July Normandy Beach 4th of July loading...

Normandy Beach 4th of July Normandy Beach 4th of July loading...

Normandy Beach 4th of July Normandy Beach 4th of July loading...

It was a true honor to be there and show our respect to the gathered veterans and patriots. Jodi and I will continue the tour around New Jersey spreading the truth about "common sense" policies that are needed to turn New Jersey and America back in the right direction.

Bill and Jodi Spadea at Normandy Beach 4th of July Bill and Jodi Spadea at Normandy Beach 4th of July loading...

The political "correction" is coming, starting in 2023 and culminating with the election of a new Governor in 2025. See you on the trail. Click HERE for the list of my upcoming events.

LOOK: Where people in New Jersey are moving to most Stacker compiled a list of states where people from New Jersey are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom