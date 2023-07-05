Normandy Beach, NJ tradition continues with &#8216;outsider&#8217; speech (Opinion)

Normandy Beach, NJ tradition continues with ‘outsider’ speech (Opinion)

Bill Spadea at Normandy Beach on 4th of July with heroes in uniform (Photo: Mike Gardener)

It was a great honor to be invited in by the neighborhood in Normandy Beach on the Fourth of July. My friend Mike Gardener invited Jodi and me to participate in the 36th annual flag-raising event at Ocean Terrace in Normandy Beach.

Jodi Spadea, Larry Reid, Bill Spadea, and Mike Gardener
loading...

From Bob Mrozek and the rest of the host family, yes, the event takes place from the front porch of a local home to MC Bob, the welcome we received was so appreciated. I gave a quick speech to honor our veterans and the one flag that we should all take "pride" in, the American Flag.

Bob Cerisi the MC, Bill and Jodi Spadea
loading...

As the first "outsider" to address the gathering, which numbered around 2,000 people by the time Old Glory was raised, it was a sight to see. Kids, veterans, moms, dads, beachgoers, teachers, firefighters, police officers, nurses, and neighbors all converged on the block to honor America.

Normandy Beach 4th of July
loading...
Normandy Beach 4th of July
loading...
Normandy Beach 4th of July
loading...

It was a true honor to be there and show our respect to the gathered veterans and patriots. Jodi and I will continue the tour around New Jersey spreading the truth about "common sense" policies that are needed to turn New Jersey and America back in the right direction.

Bill and Jodi Spadea at Normandy Beach 4th of July
loading...

The political "correction" is coming, starting in 2023 and culminating with the election of a new Governor in 2025. See you on the trail. Click HERE for the list of my upcoming events.

LOOK: Where people in New Jersey are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of states where people from New Jersey are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
More Spadea on NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey

SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey. The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.
Filed Under: Normandy Beach
Categories: Bill Spadea, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM