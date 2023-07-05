Normandy Beach, NJ tradition continues with ‘outsider’ speech (Opinion)
It was a great honor to be invited in by the neighborhood in Normandy Beach on the Fourth of July. My friend Mike Gardener invited Jodi and me to participate in the 36th annual flag-raising event at Ocean Terrace in Normandy Beach.
From Bob Mrozek and the rest of the host family, yes, the event takes place from the front porch of a local home to MC Bob, the welcome we received was so appreciated. I gave a quick speech to honor our veterans and the one flag that we should all take "pride" in, the American Flag.
As the first "outsider" to address the gathering, which numbered around 2,000 people by the time Old Glory was raised, it was a sight to see. Kids, veterans, moms, dads, beachgoers, teachers, firefighters, police officers, nurses, and neighbors all converged on the block to honor America.
It was a true honor to be there and show our respect to the gathered veterans and patriots. Jodi and I will continue the tour around New Jersey spreading the truth about "common sense" policies that are needed to turn New Jersey and America back in the right direction.
The political "correction" is coming, starting in 2023 and culminating with the election of a new Governor in 2025. See you on the trail. Click HERE for the list of my upcoming events.
