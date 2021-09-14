Norm Macdonald, wry SNL comic who kept cancer private, dies at 61

Norm Macdonald, a comedian known for his roles on "Saturday Night Live" and more, has died. The actor was 61 years old.

Multiple outlets (including Deadline and TMZ) are reporting that Macdonald died on Tuesday following a private battle with cancer, which apparently lasted for about nine years.

Macdonald was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1993 through 1998. He is perhaps best known for his role as the first anchor of "Weekend Update."

Macdonald seemingly kept his diagnosis from friends, family and fans.

"He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly," his longtime producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra tells the media.