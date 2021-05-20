Non-violent NJ prisoners can now ask for new sentences for drug crimes

TRENTON — Inmates currently in prisons across the state on non-violent drug convictions now can apply for new sentencing.

The application process went live on Wednesday, a month after state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced his directive, during which he said the mandatory terms were “outdated policy," which was hurting residents and disproportionately affecting young men of color.

Those eligible to apply cannot be serving a sentence for another crime that imposes a longer period of parole ineligibility, according to the online application.

The directive to all state, county, and municipal prosecutors took mandatory minimum prison terms “off the table” for six non-violent drug crimes.

It followed through on the 2019 recommendations of a state Criminal Sentencing and Disposition Commission, which were backed by all 21 county prosecutor’s offices in the state.

