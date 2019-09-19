Non-profit’s video on school shootings is causing controversy

Sandy Hook Promise is a non-profit group that has caused a stir with a new public service video. It starts out making you think it’s a back-to-school supplies commercial, as if Target or Staples or Walmart put it out. A few seconds in, it takes a surprising turn. And the final few seconds are so chilling many are being brought to tears. More on the non-profit in a moment. First, look at the video, but be warned people are finding it upsetting.

If you’re thinking Sandy Hook Promise is connected to the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting you’re correct. Here’s how the non-profit describes itself on their website.

“Sandy Hook Promise is a national non-profit organization founded and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. Based in Newtown, Connecticut, our intent is to honor all victims of gun violence by turning our tragedy into a moment of transformation by providing programs and practices that protect children and prevent the senseless, tragic loss of life.”

Started by people who lost family in the school slaying, this group is now getting grief for putting out this video. I have to wonder why. Sandy Hook Promise is trying to prevent more shootings. They want to get attention for their cause and teach people the warning signs to look for.

Many are saying it goes too far. That it’s too graphic. That it might give people ideas. That it’s too disturbing.

I’ll tell you what’s disturbing. That data from Homeland Security and FEMA shows 94 gun incidents in U.S. schools last year, according to bbc.com. That same reports shows 113 dead or injured in U.S. school shootings in 2018 and that last year set a record for the largest number of school shootings in our history. A shooting is occurring once every eight days of school. That’s what’s disturbing. That’s what is giving people ideas.

For those complaining about this video, do you want to continue doing nothing? Are the murders of children okay with you? Is this an acceptable status quo? If so, you’re part of the problem.

