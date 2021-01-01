Nominate your favorite small business to win an advertising campaign from NJ101.5 & The NJBIA
New Jersey 101.5 supports and celebrates small businesses, which are the backbone of our great state. They need our help more than ever.
Nominate your favorite business (below) to win a $10,000 advertising package from New Jersey 101.5. The winner also gets a $3,000 membership and visibility package from the New Jersey Business and Industry Association (NJBIA).
Starting on March 13, we'll put your favorite businesses up for a vote for one business to win our grand prize. We'll be shouting out some of your favorites on-air all month long.