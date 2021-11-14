Christmas with the King! Win tickets to Elvis tribute concert in Montclair, NJ
Montclair's Wellmont Theater presents an Elvis tribute artist spectacular holiday concert!
You can win a pair of tickets. Just enter below!
Dec. 5 at 8 p.m., America's greatest tribute artists take the stage for one night only.
Hear songs from Elvis' legendary Christmas albums, plus other favorites from the king.
Starring:
Shawn Klush
Cody Ray Slaughter
The Blackwood Quartet
The Fabulous Ambassadors and the Nashville Dreams
Tickets on sale at wellmonttheater.com.
How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls
Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.
Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born
carbongallery id="6182e9806cda834fddc2a1fd"]
New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons
Lambertville was just named best winter destination in New Jersey. I wholeheartedly disagree. It is the best destination at ANY time of year.
7 things you forgot about how great New Jersey is
We can all easily forget that are some really great aspects—joys even—of living in the Great Garden State.