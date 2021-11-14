Montclair's Wellmont Theater presents an Elvis tribute artist spectacular holiday concert!

Dec. 5 at 8 p.m., America's greatest tribute artists take the stage for one night only.

Hear songs from Elvis' legendary Christmas albums, plus other favorites from the king.

Starring:

Shawn Klush

Cody Ray Slaughter

The Blackwood Quartet

The Fabulous Ambassadors and the Nashville Dreams



Tickets on sale at wellmonttheater.com.

