Christmas with the King! Win tickets to Elvis tribute concert in Montclair, NJ

Cristian Gabriel Kerekes

Montclair's Wellmont Theater presents an Elvis tribute artist spectacular holiday concert!

You can win a pair of tickets. Just enter below!

Dec. 5 at 8 p.m., America's greatest tribute artists take the stage for one night only.

Hear songs from Elvis' legendary Christmas albums, plus other favorites from the king.

Starring:
Shawn Klush
Cody Ray Slaughter
The Blackwood Quartet
The Fabulous Ambassadors and the Nashville Dreams

Tickets on sale at wellmonttheater.com.

