No, she wasn’t found dead: Prosecutor dispels another Dulce hoax

BRIDGETON — For the second time in a month, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office knocked down a fake Facebook post about the disappearance of young Dulce Maria Alavez.

The false post claims that the girl, who would now be 6 years old, who disappeared in September 2019 was found dead and that a news conference would be held when more details became available.

Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae wrote on her office's Facebook page that “information like this is a distraction to the investigation and causes unnecessary grief to the family of missing child Dulce Maria Alavez. Posting false information under the false impression that it is comes from a law enforcement agency to cause alarm or harm to a grieving family is reprehensible.”

Webb-McRae responded on Sept. 27 to a post that Dulce's mother Noema was charged with her daughter's disappearance.

"I have to respond because I have to dispel false information, which may divert the public's attention from reporting suspicious information which may lead us to determining whose responsible for Dulce's disappearance," McRae said in a written statement.

The girl disappeared just over a year ago while she played in Bridgeton City Park. A young witness told police that Dulce had been walking with a man toward a red van. The prosecutor's office, Bridgeton police, State Police and the FBI have followed up a number of tips and leads.

A $75,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

ICE also issued a statement reiterating that anyone with information about the case should not let their immigration status stop them from coming forward.

"Non-U.S. citizens, regardless of their immigration status, should not for one minute be hesitant to provide information that may assist in this investigation," ICE Newark Field Office Director John Tsoukaris said in a written statement. "As a law enforcement agency, ICE works closely with our federal, state, and local partners in support of public safety."

Information about Dulce's disappearance can be called in to Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033. It can also be sent anonymously by using the Bridgeton's TIP 411 text service, by texting "Bridgeton" plus the tip to 847411. Tips can additionally be made to the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) option 4, option 8.

