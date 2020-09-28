No, Dulce’s mom hasn’t been arrested. Stop spreading rumors, cops say

BRIDGETON — Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer McRae-Webb knocked down a social media rumor alleging the mother of Maria Alavez had been arrested in connection with the young girl's disappearance, and said circulating such misinformation takes away from the ongoing investigation.

The girl disappeared just over a year ago, while she played in Bridgeton City Park. A young witness told police that she had been walking with a man toward a red van. The prosecutor's office, Bridgeton police, State Police and the FBI have followed up a number of tips and leads that have not led to the now now-year-being located.

In a post on her office's Facebook page with the words "false information" written in red over the a screenshot of a post with the rumor, Webb-McRae said no arrests have been made.

“Anyone who indulges in circulating false rumors regarding this matter takes time and attention away from the active, ongoing investigation into young Dulce's disappearance. Any credible information regarding an arrest and/or determination into the circumstances surrounding Dulce's disappearance will come from a law enforcement source," Webb-McRae wrote.

The false post claims that Dulce’s mother was arrested in connection with the disappearance after investigators found she withdrew $15,000 a half hour after Dulce was last seen in the park.

Jackie Rodriquez, who has previously served as a family spokesperson, told New Jersey 101.5 the false information was originally posted a year ago and is coming up as a memory on many Facebook accounts.

Webb-McRae told New Jersey 101.5 just before the one year anniversary of Dulce's disappearance that police are still working the case.

"This investigation is not going to close until either we find Dulce or we find the person responsible for her disappearance," Webb-McRae said. "The challenge is to keep the investigation alive in the mind of community members in this area and throughout the nation."

A $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case remains.

McRae said that information about Dulce's disappearance can be called in to Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033. It can also be sent anonymously by using the Bridgeton's TIP 411 text service, by texting "Bridgeton" plus the tip to 847411. Tips can additionally be made to the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) option 4, option 8.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ