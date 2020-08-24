No school in Sparta due to teacher call-out

Is school on or off? This has been the question that has tried parents’ souls since the beginning of this pandemic, way back in March.

And although we’ve never seen any real proof that an asymptomatic child can pass COVID-19 to an adult, we’re acting like being near kids is a sure death sentence. There’s very weak evidence to show that kids can even contract COVID-19 in the first place, let alone be able to pass it on to an adult when they’re completely asymptomatic.

What the whole closing of schools idea is based on is conjecture. It’s a huge leap of fuzzy science and we’re using it to the detriment of our school kids. That said, the NJEA, the most powerful school union in the country, is not exactly encouraging teachers to go back to school even though they have been given the choice. So this “hybrid system” they’ve come up with, with kids at school in person some days and on other days learning remotely from home, can only work if the teachers show up.

According to an article on tapinto.net, in Sparta, too many teachers made the decision not to come to school for there to be any actual classes taking place. I’m not blaming the teachers. Again, they are at the mercy of their stupid union and don’t really have too much of a choice. Sure, there are lazy teachers who would rather be at home. But most teachers that we have spoken to would much rather be in school doing what it is they love: teaching kids.

Most teachers agree that remote learning is not really working. But now, Sparta parents, like those in a lot of other towns in New Jersey, are not going to have a choice. The kids will be home doing their best, parents will be unable to work and the dumb hysteria that’s fueling all of these misguided decisions will continue — at least until the election is over.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

