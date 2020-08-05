The debate over whether schools should open in September can go on and on. And I have heard vociferous opinions on either side of the debate. And I understand both of them. One side says, “No, it’s way too early — we don’t know enough about what’s going on yet. We’re not sure how and from whom, to whom this virus is transmitted.” And the other side is saying, “My children need to get back to school! They are not learning well from home! The remote schooling is just not cutting it!”

These and other debates are likely to continue throughout the fall. That is, until November. It’s my contention that, although the coronavirus has taken many lives, the media and the left have a lot to gain by panicking all of us. Whether or not you’re a Trump supporter you have to agree that the chaos that has ensued since the pandemic began has allowed his message to get clouded and diluted and lost in the screaming match.

That translates to “he's just not leading this country“ for people who want to see him be a one-termer. And the louder the panic and chaos, the weaker Trump seems to be ... and the more poisonous his administration seems.

For all intents and purposes, according to the left, Trump caused coronavirus. That’s why I’m almost looking forward to and hoping for a quick overturn of his administration come Election Day. Sometimes the whining and screaming from the headline news just gets to be too much. Plus, I know that if Joe Biden is happily ensconced in the oval office come January, the danger of the novel coronavirus is likely to dissipate. Not because of a vaccine, but because the media will have accomplished its goal in getting Trump out.

Dr. Anthony Fauci will never tell you this, but the cure for the coronavirus is electing a Democratic president. So although I’ll be pulling the lever for Donald Trump once again, I’m kind of hoping for a Biden victory. That will cure this nasty virus once and for all.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

