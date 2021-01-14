They are called Echo Frames. Amazon just released the second-generation of this pretentious nonsense. They are glasses. Just glasses. Except they have Alexa capability built into them. There is also a built-in microphone that will respond to your specific voice. It lets you make hands-free phone calls and listen to podcasts. Through your glasses you can set your smart home devices and get the latest news.

And you know what? You're ridiculous if you spend the $249.99 on this.

We Americans are so tech-hungry that we're screwing ourselves in the long run. We just have to have the latest everything and the industry knows it. That's why we'll accept products made with built-in obsolescence.

But wait, maybe I'm not recognizing that Amazon says these new Echo Frames will last for a full 14 hours on a full battery. (Let me guess; the first-generation lacked that? See? Built-in obsolescence.) These you-only-think-you-need-them, tech-savvy glasses are just the frames. If you want prescription lenses you'll need to take them somewhere. Also, according to NJ.com the Echo Frames are only compatible with iOS smartphone or Android devices and use the Alexa app for connectivity. Also supported is access to Siri and Google Assistant, and thank God, because who could live without Siri, right? Who could live in a world where you had to use your fingers for a moment to look up information rather than just ask out loud for Siri to do it for you? Way too much of a hardship. And oh my God, how could you even think about using your phone as a phone rather than pay $250 so you can use your glasses as a phone, which, of course, still has to connect through your phone.

We Americans are such tech junkies that we now use one device to find another device (find my iPhone through your Apple watch) because we have too many damn devices to begin with. And the more we try to fill the hole in our bored souls with technology we don't truly need the less we interact with each other, the less we meet, the less we touch, the less we look each other in the eye, and the deeper that hole in our bored souls becomes. It's a vicious circle.

But hey, if you want to listen to the SmartLess podcast through your eyeglasses who am I to stop you? Just, please, get off my lawn.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.