No boating allowed in Lakewood, NJ this summer because of severe damage

LAKEWOOD — The operator of the dock at a popular Ocean County lake says there will be no boating activity this summer.

Lake Carasaljo, located in the middle of Lakewood off Route 9, is owned by Lakewood Township and is a popular spot for swimming, fishing, bicycling and running. The park also hosts the township's annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

Expensive repairs

Yonoson Ely told The Lakewood Scoop that there is severe damage to the docks and equipment that will require "hundreds of thousands" dollars to repair. The damage was caused by weather and vandalism.

Signs are already posted with the message that the docks are unsafe and will reopen in spring 2024.

The mayor's office could not be reached for comment Monday morning.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

