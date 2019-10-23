No arrests in shooting of teen near Brick Memorial High School

BRICK — Authorities have not announced any arrests a day after a 16-year-old was wounded by gunfire about a quarter mile from Brick Memorial High School. The incident sparked a lockdown after a crossing guard heard shots and the teen ran into the building for help.

"We have worked through the night but no arrest has made. We will continue our investigation until an arrest is made," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Wednesday morning in an email to New Jersey 101.5.

The prosecutor has not said whether investigators have identified any suspects or whether they know of a motive for the shooting.

Police Chief James Riccio said investigators are looking at whether this shooting is connected to a drive-by shooting on Saturday in which an 18-year-old was shot in the leg on Briar Mill Road. Briar Mills Village is located across from the school.

Billhimer said the teen who was shot was treated and released from the hospital Tuesday night.

An increased police presence outside the school was reported Wednesday morning by News 12 New Jersey and a student at the school.

A school crossing guard reported hearing the shots near the school about 1:47 p.m., prompting lockdown procedures and a police response to the school on Lanes Mills Road, according to Billhimer.

Moments later, a 16-year-old male showed up at the school gym bleeding from his arm. The student, whose identity was not released, was taken to Ocean Medical Center for treatment of a "grazing wound," according to Riccio.

Two nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution, Riccio said.

“It’s important for everyone to know this was not a school shooting. The response from law enforcement was swift and professional during a time of great concern," Billhimer said Tuesday night.

Mayor John Ducey at Tuesday night's Township Council meeting called the day's events "sad and scary" and called whoever fired the shots "scum" who does not belong in the Ocean County township.



