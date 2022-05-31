No Amish in New Jersey? Think again

Although there are no Amish communities in New Jersey, you can find them doing business all over the Garden State.

There are over half a dozen places where the Amish sell their wares or have actual markets here in New Jersey. There's probably no better place to see all that they have to offer than the Dutch Wagon Amish Market in Medford.

The Amish are often referred to as "Pennsylvania Dutch" even though they are of German and Swiss heritage. The word for German is Deutch, which was misconstrued to mean Dutch way back when they started settling in neighboring Pennsylvania.

Most of the Amish that come to New Jersey to do business are from Lancaster County. So if they don't drive, how do they get to New Jersey? The Old Order Amish don't drive but some Amish can drive. Those who don't, hire "English" (non-Amish) to drive them.

You can find Amish markets in Princeton, Mullica Hill, Bridgeton, Williamstown, Flemington and in the Columbus and Berlin Farmers Markets.

It may seem odd that the Amish are plentiful in Pennsylvania and New York State, but not here.

It could be that they're not big fans of government and government intrusion and that's our number one attribute, as you know.

If you get a chance to make your way to Medford, it's right on Route 70 and is loaded with everything the Amish are famous for.

Check out New Jersey's quintessential Amish market

