🔴 Tammeisha Smith was removed from the top post after a 19-4 vote.

🔴 The NJSBA refuses to disclose details of what led to her ousting

🔴 A former leader is stepping in temporarily as the organization faces scrutiny.

TRENTON — A lack of answers overshadows the ousting of the president of the New Jersey School Boards Association.

Tammeisha Smith was removed from her position for violating the NJSBA code of conduct, the New Jersey Globe reported.

Headquartered in Trenton, the NJSBA provides state-mandated training to the school board members of 580 school districts.

NJSBA cites oath violation but won’t say what Smith did

The NJSBA says she broke an oath that she signed when taking the top job. The oath reads:

“I refuse to surrender my independent judgment to special interests or use my position or title of office for personal or financial gain, or for the personal or financial gain of others."

However, the organization refuses to say exactly what she did that warranted a 19-4 vote on Friday to oust her.

Tammeisha Smith is the president & CEO of the Dunbar Center and president of the Knowlton school board (Tammeisha Smith via LinkedIn)

Karen Cortellino steps in as interim president

Karen Cortellino has been temporarily appointed NJSBA president. She was the president before Smith and now serves on the Montville Township school board.

“I hope to serve as a calm and steady presence during this challenging time,” Cortellino said.

A new president may be chosen at the body's next meeting in late November.

The New Jersey School Boards Association building in Trenton (Google Maps)

Local position in Knowlton remains unaffected

Meantime, Smith continues to serve her fifth term as the Knowlton school board president.

Despite the vote, the NJSBA said in its statement that whatever violation she committed shouldn't impact her local position.

“It does not affect her qualifications for or ability to serve as a member of her local board of education,” the NJSBA said.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Smith and the NJSBA for comment. Smith declined to comment to the Globe.

