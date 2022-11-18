NJ’s top paying jobs. Are you earning an average salary in NJ?

As inflation is choking the collective life out of us here in New Jersey with runaway gas prices, grocery costs and utility bills, it seems no matter what you earn it isn't enough. I don't personally know anyone who isn't hurting right now.

But maybe you're one of the luckier ones on this list of the top-paying jobs in New Jersey. These figures come from a recently released report by the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If you don't find your job on this list and want to know if you're earning above or below the average pay in New Jersey among all jobs combined scroll to the end for that information.

While no child says, "I want to be a compensation and benefits manager when I grow up" you can see they do quite well for themselves. Better than lawyers which will surprise some.

Now put all jobs together from bussing tables to curing cancer and what's the average salary in New Jersey?

$67,120 per year. $32.27 per hour. Needless to say with inflation where it stands the average person is struggling.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

