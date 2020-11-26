NJ’s top cop really doesn’t want this sex offender to be a chiropractor again

New Jersey's attorney general says he wasn't told a state board was given a repeat sex offender his license back — and wants that decision undone.

"There is no way a dangerous, convicted child sexual predator should ever be allowed to work as a healthcare provider in our state, and certainly no way that a decision to re-license such an individual as a chiropractor should ever be made in secret, without the input of his victims or my office,” Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, the state's top law enforcement officer, said in a statement.

Grewal, in a filing this week, said the State Board of Chiropractic Examiners reinstated Bryan K. Bajakian's license despite his admission of not just luring multiple minors over the internet, but of previously continuing to treat minors without board-ordered supervision.

Bajakian is subject to parole supervision for life. In 2010, his license was revoked after he was found guilty of luring minors through telephone and Internet conversations, to misconduct with an underage patient, to having child pornography and that he "engaged in sexual misconduct that would impair or debauch the morals of six children," according to Grewal's filing.

But the board gave back Bajakian's license after he got a low-risk score on a psychosexual evaluation that Grewal argues was deeply unreliable. The doctor didn't evaluate documentation of Bajakian's prior crimes, and Bajakian never appeared before the board last year to demonstrate he's of good moral character or rehabilitated, Grewal's filing states.

The AG also noted state law would allow the 2010 revocation to be permanent.

"Simply put, this was wrong. The risk to the public of allowing (Bajakian) to regain his license is too great."

Grewal, in his statement on the matter, noted that earlier this year he called on professional licensing boards to re-examine how they handle disciplinary decisions. He urged victims be consulted before decisions are made.

NorthJersey.com reports Bajakian was once called "Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde" by a Superior Court Judge. According to the report, in 2009 he was sentenced to five years in prison for attempting to lure underage girls, and for sending them nude photos of himself. It said he had a "vast library" of child pornography on his computer, depicting children from ages 4 to 12. The report draws on USA Today network records.

Bajakian didn't show up to meet the minors he interacted with, the report says. It recalls his defense arguing at trial Bajakian was contacting minors to research a book on sexuality on the internet — an argument the judge didn't find credible.

Before that, he'd been caught in 2004 in an undercover sting, where authorities found evidence of an attempted meet-up with a teen, the report says. He eventually pleaded guilty to luring a weapons offense.

A website appearing to advertise his current consulting services says Bajakian "has led an exemplary life," describing a successful academic and scholastic sports career. It also cites involvement with community groups and charities, including Toys for Tots and St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

"Up until his final days of active practice, Dr. Bryan Bajakian continued to offer his professional and personal best to those who were in need," the site says. "Currently, he consults other doctors on how to properly educate their patients and how to effectively manage their practices."