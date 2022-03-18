NJ’s Saint Peter’s College deals huge upset in NCAA tournament

Every year during NCAA March Madness, there seems to be at least one team that defies the odds and rides their Cinderella story narrative deep into the tournament, busting brackets along the way.

The first round tipped off Thursday and Jersey City's own Saint Peter's College already dealt an upset no one saw coming: Stunning the No. 2 seed Kentucky by a score of 85-79 in overtime.

Here's the moment they won:

After the game, guard Daryl Banks III said, "Putting Jersey City on the map, in New Jersey, we come from a small state," He added "It's huge for our school and everybody back home."

Owning the night was point guard Doug Edert of Nutley, NJ. Edert scored 20 points on 5 of 7 shooting. His huge three-pointer in overtime tied the game up at 75-75 and helped the Saint Peter's Peacocks carry the momentum to the finish.

Saint Peter's v Kentucky Doug Edert #25 / Getty Images loading...

According to ESPN, the Saint Peter's victory is the biggest NCAA tournament upset since 1997.

Here's how the students back at campus in New Jersey celebrated:

Perhaps the standard when it comes to college basketball commentary, Dick Vitale, had this to say:

Some other reactions from the Twitterverse:

Next up for Saint Peter's is a showdown against No. 7 Murray State Saturday, March 19.

Who knew Cinderella hailed from New Jersey? The Garden State is behind Saint Peter's all the way.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.