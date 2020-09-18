An 89-year-old woman with Alzheimer's nearly lost her Ocean Twp house over six cents. SIX F&$#ING CENTS! She had mistakenly underpaid her 2019 property taxes by six cents. September 9th, she received noticed that the township put her house up for sheriff's sale, according to a report on NBC New York. Of course the interest grew at a far faster rate than any of us could hope to gain in savings and the bill quickly grew to $300.

The woman is Glen Kristi Goldenthal and her daughter, Lisa Suhay, who lives in Virginia, spent a whole day on the phone with township officials trying to save her mother's house from being sold out from under her. Thankfully she was successful and Ocean Twp Mayor Chris Siciliano was quick to apologize and admitted something must be done to change the system.

Even when the tax collector called Mrs. Goldenthal to tell her of the delinquent tax, he knew something wasn't right. But that didn't stop the machinery of New Jersey government from rolling full steam ahead to try and take the poor old woman's home.

Shameful doesn't even begin to describe, not only this incident, but the entire property tax situation in our state. It's disgusting! It's also not the first time it's happened here. Luckily Lisa Suhay was able to stop the confiscation. Some other elderly residents were not as lucky. At the time, 90-year-old Gloria Turano of Lawrence Twp lost her home in 2017, after the loan she took out to pay the property taxes ran out. Her husband had built the home with his own hands in 1953. It almost happened to 107-year-old Rose Eastwick of Cranford until generous strangers stepped in to save her from losing her home last year.

What kind of miserable, ruthless, despicable state do we live in that would do this to senior citizens who own their own homes? You already know the answer. The same state that puts thousands of people out of their jobs and businesses and rules like we're a kingdom and not a state.

If you follow the rules and do the right things in this state you just might live long enough to have one of the towns in this state take your house away from you. A pox on all of the houses of the people in government in this state who could and should do something about this bulls$%#!!!

