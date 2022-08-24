NJ’s Popcorn Park Zoo is celebrating 45 years of operations

Ok, so its official name is the Associated Humane Societies Popcorn Park Animal Refuge — and it is celebrating 45 years of rescuing animals.
To mark the occasion the refuge is having a celebration event at the Animal Refuge on Sep. 10 from 5-9 p.m.
As part of the festivities, the park will officially welcome the four new big cats they got in June:
According to Patch.com, the Popcorn Park Animal Refuge started in 1977 when a raccoon named Rigby was brought to the Humane Society with an injured leg that had been hurt when he was caught in a leg trap.
Since he was unsuitable to be released back into the wild, he stayed with the AHS and an animal refuge was born.
Now, the park is home to 200 rescued animals.
"We look forward to welcoming friends and supporters to celebrate this milestone and welcome our new additions to the Park. For forty-five years Popcorn Park has provided families with an opportunity to see and learn about the animals we have rescued and provide care for. There are few places like it on the East Coast," Jerry Rosenthal, CEO of Associated Humane Societies & Popcorn Park, said in a release.
The event costs $100 per person, including food and drink. Vegetarian and vegan options are available.
Remembering Caesar the White Tiger at Popcorn Park Zoo
The staff at the Popcorn Park Zoo is mourning the loss of Caesar, it's 20-year-old white tiger who dies at the end of March 2021. He came to the animal refuge in the Forked River section of Lacey Township in 2002 from a Texas sanctuary called Noah's Land with a bad case of ringworm and hardly any hair. He quickly became a strong presence at the zoo until he died in his sleep late in March.
