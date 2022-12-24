I always knew that New Jersey was home to a bunch of lighthouses, but I didn't know that it's also home to the oldest continually operating lighthouse in the entire country!

I've always had a mild fascination with lighthouses, and New Jersey is home to some pretty historic ones.

According to Only In Your State, there are lighthouses that are technically older than this one, but they were torn down and rebuilt leaving the Sandy Hook Lighthouse standing as the absolute oldest operating lighthouse in the country.

Erected in 1764 it's the oldest continually operating lighthouse in the entire country, and it makes for a fantastic day trip.

What's even cooler is nowadays there are daily tours to take you around the grounds of the lighthouse which has a deep military past.

In addition to touring the grounds surrounding the lighthouse, you're able to walk up the spiral staircase within the lighthouse and take in the sights from the top of the tower.

If you plan on visiting be advised, the park is currently closed until the spring of 2023, but I'm excited to add this to the list of Jersey things to do next year.

This past week I had a day off and decided to do something I haven't done since moving to Ocean County, but have been told to do countless times.

I took my car as far as I could go down Island Beach State Park in Seaside and was absolutely blown away by the views.

The coolest site was looking down the beach towards Barrier Island and seeing all of the lighthouses lined up down the coastline.

The Sandy Hook Lighthouse is located at 84 Mercer Rd., Highlands, NJ 07732.

