NJ’s most hated Christmas specials, according to NJ 101.5 listeners

Don’t we all have that one holiday special that just turns us into a total Scrooge?

It’s pretty hard to escape Christmas movies this time of year, between the old claymations, timeless classics or even the “so cheesy they’re kind of fun” Hallmark movies, you’re bound to see at least one holiday movie.

Which one makes you say “bah, humbug?”

We posed this question on Friday afternoon’s Deminski and Doyle show due to Jeff Deminski's absolute hatred of Frosty the Snowman.

He finds nothing about it redeemable, not even Frosty’s dopey catchphrase “happy birthday!” He says it makes him want to take a flamethrower to the “stupid balls of snow.”

Just talking about it makes him furious.

He’s not the only one who can’t stand certain Christmas classics, here are some other movies that New Jerseyans just can’t stand.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Not only does Katie in Toms River hate every Peanuts special, she doesn’t even like the music that comes with the Christmas special. She says Christmas Time is Here sounds like someone is depressed and suicidal.

She also points out how horrible the other kids are to Charlie Brown without totally learning their lesson.

Merry Christmas, indeed.

Rockefeller Center’s Tree Lighting Ceremony

I truly never would have expected this one to be hated: it seems fairly straightforward. There will be various musical performances of Christmas classics and then you’ll watch a huge Christmas tree light up.

Apparently, that isn’t Steve in Toms River’s cup of tea. He says not only is it anti-climactic, but it’s the same thing every year. They could replay the same ceremony every year and no one would know the difference.

OK, he makes a good point.

Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas

Afternoon drive host Bill Doyle thinks there’s a lot of nostalgia attached to people’s love of this movie. He hadn’t seen it until he was in his adult years and found it thoroughly unenjoyable and unimpressive.

Truth be told, I’ve never seen it, and now it sounds like I’ve missed the boat on it entirely.

It’s a Wonderful Life

“It is so against real life,” says Fred in Robbinsville. He doesn’t believe that anyone in George Bailey’s situation would actually have the whole town come together to help him.

I would argue it’s just as believable as a talking snowman or flying red-nosed reindeer, but we all have our reasons for not liking what we don’t like in films.

March of the Wooden Soldiers

George on Route 9 called in this one. He and his wife are in agreement that this movie is just plain creepy. George even said it was so weird that it gave him nightmares.

The Christmas Shoes

I don’t know how no one said this one so I will. I don’t care that Rob Lowe finds the true meaning of Christmas, keep dying moms out of my Christmas movies.

So those are the holiday movies that made it onto New Jersey's "Naughty List," hopefully whatever you end up watching this December is nice instead.

Merry Christmas!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

