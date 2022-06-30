NJ’s favorite ice cream shop opens new location (Opinion)

You’ve never seen anything like the ice cream sandwiches at Stack Creamery. They’re enormous. Like, too-big-for-your-hands enormous. Like, in some cases, too-big-for-a-plate enormous

Just in time for the rest of this hot summer, one of New Jersey’s new favorite ice cream shops has decided to expand to Morristown. Stack Creamery, which is based in Westwood and also has a spot in Jersey City, specializes in ice cream sandwiches, all of which are made entirely from homemade ingredients. Now if that fact didn’t excite you just keep reading.

462131203 Townsquare Media loading...

The ice cream shop is run by three siblings, all of whom work full-time for Stack Creamery to ensure the ice cream is the highest quality possible. They make the cookies in their outpost, which is a full commercial kitchen, and they purchase locally made ice cream to complete the sandwiches.

While the siblings are extremely proud of their two existing locations, this Morristown one has been an ultimate dream for them as one of the siblings lives there.

etienne voss Townsquare Media loading...

Now if you don’t like ice cream sandwiches or aren’t a big fan of cookies with ice cream, have no fear: Stack also operates as your typical ice cream parlor with homemade ice cream and cookies in addition to a wide variety of toppings.

If you love customizing your dessert or crave the taste of a freshly baked homemade cookie, this is probably your dessert heaven. And luckily for Morristown residents, Stack will be having a soft opening July 4 weekend at its new location.

This is a great opportunity to support a local small business while also discovering your new favorite ice cream flavor or dessert. You can follow Stack on Instagram for more information on how to be the first in town to try this yummy treat.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.