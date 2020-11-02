NJ’s favorite Halloween candy is …

What do Trump supporters and M&M’s have in common? According to the latest presidential polls, here in New Jersey their candidate has about as much support as the candy. Because once again, Hershey Peanut Butter Cups has won the vote by about the same percentage Biden is expected to in the Garden State.

59.8% to 40.2%.

I have to admit, I was team M&M’s. An iconic candy that is about as Jersey as it gets. With the huge candy factory in Hackettstown, where was the home state pride? Where was the fight for the underdog?

Year after year it seems no matter who the challenger is, the Reese’s Peanut Butter cup comes out on top. It has taken down Kit Kat, Snickers, Hershey Kisses, you name it. The dynasty continues.

For all you Reese’s lovers, and there are clearly plenty of you, here are some Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup fun facts we ran after the 2017 win.

1. They were created by a former dairy farmer named H.B. Reese in 1928.

2. He used Hershey chocolate to make his candy.

3. Years after his death his heirs sold the company to Hershey in a lucrative deal.

4. As of 2012, Reese’s is the top selling brand of candy in the U. S..

5. Annual domestic sales of $2.6 billion.

6. The same Hershey subsidiary that makes Reese’s makes Kit Kat.

7. H.B. Reese Candy Company is maintained as a subsidiary of Hershey because the Reese plant workforce is not unionized and the rest of the parent company is.

8. Other Reese’s products include Reese’s brownies, Reese’s cremes, Reese’s cookies, and Reese’s Puffs cereal.

9. Reese’s brand accounts for nearly half (47%) of all seasonal candy sales.

10. Slogans over the years include, “Two great tastes that taste great together”, “There’s no wrong way to eat a Reese’s”, and simply “Perfect.”

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.