M&M’s vs Peanut Butter Cups — vote in candy finals

The Flavorful Four ended in blowouts. M&M’s dominated the Hershey Bar 63.8% over 36.2%. Last year’s (and several years’) champion Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups destroyed Kit Kat 65.84% to 34.16%. Reese’s again?! Gimme a break! (See what I did there?)

We move on to the finals. Now maybe this year will be different. After all, if you have any Jersey pride M&M’s are made right here in a huge factory in Hackensack. That dates all the way back to 1958 when production began in Hackensack after previously being made in Newark. So you have iconic Jersey here!

Unlike Reese’s which is made in Pennsylvania. Also, invented by a guy who ran a fish hatchery? Really?

Clearly I’m campaigning. I’d like to see a Jersey upset here and have M&M’s take down Reese’s for a change. Give us your vote in the candy finals. Polls open throughout Halloween weekend and won’t close until Monday at noon.

