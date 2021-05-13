NJ’s Amityville Horror house has caught fire

If you saw the original 1979 Amityville Horror and then saw the 10 room colonial on Brooks Road in Toms River where it was filmed you would never recognize it. That’s because filmmakers erected an outer structure around the home to make it look like the real home in Amityville on Long Island.

The location house on Brooks Road caught fire early Wednesday morning at 1:30 a.m.. Reports came in of flames and an explosion. A neighbor told first responders the house was vacant. The fire on the rear deck of the home set off a propane tank explosion and threatened to burn down the entire structure. Firefighters managed to knock it back quickly and save the house. They say it doesn’t look suspicious yet they still have not determined any cause.

Nothing to see here folks. Nothing to see at the real Amityville house either, unless you talk to the right person. In 1974 Ronald DeFeo Jr. killed his entire family; mother, father and siblings, with a rifle while they slept. He recently passed away in prison.

George Lutz then bought the home but he and his family only lived in it for 28 days. They claimed terrifying supernatural occurrences. Within two years they had a book deal followed by a movie deal. But experts would later debunk almost every sinister tale about the home and Lutz’s own attorney would eventually admit they concocted it all as a story and profited from it. George never stopped insisting it was real.

The original Amityville house by the numbers:

It sits at 108 Ocean Avenue in Amityville Long Island.

The original address was 112 Ocean Avenue but all the creepy horror fans stalking and gawking led to the unusual situation of allowing later owners to have the addressed legally changed. 112 no longer exists.

It was built in 1927.

Lutz purchased it after the DeFeo murders for $88,000.

Staying only 28 days that works out to $3,142.85 per day.

The next owners after the Lutzes bought it for a mere $55,000.

It was last sold in 2017 for $605,000.

Zillow.com says the home, not on the market, would be worth $837,536 today.

That’s nothing compared to the filming location house where the fire just happened. That home at 18 Brooks Road in Toms River is said to be worth $1,343,666 according to Zillow.com.

Really? They just had to end that estimated price with 666?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

