NJ101.5 Hosts Share their Favorite Foods to BBQ [LIST]

It's almost time for the Big Jersey BBQ and Brew Festival! By attending the festival, you'll be able to enjoy delicious BBQ and other types of food from several New Jersey caterers. In excitement of the event, we asked the men of NJ101.5 to share their favorite foods to grill.

Big Joe Henry Big Joe Henry loves to grill ribs. You can even learn to make Big Joe's ribs yourself, by clicking here for the recipe.

Dennis Malloy Dennis' favorite food to grill is kielbasa.

Jim Gearhart Jim says that if he had to choose anything to grill, it would definitely be a leg of lamb.

Eric Scott Eric Scott's favorite food to BBQ is ribs.

Jeff Deminski Jeff Deminski enjoys grilling a classic burger. He prides himself on being a master burger griller, and claims he has "never misgrilled a burger before!"

Bill Doyle Bill Doyle enjoys grilling steaks on the BBQ.

Bob Williams Bob's favorite grilling food is pork chops that are 1-2 inches thick. He seasons it with the special pork chop seasoning from Patti's Restaurant in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.

Double Down Double Down's favorite food to BBQ is grilled chicken.