NJ wrestling coach accused of raping teen & making child porn

A well-known New Jersey wrestling coach and middle school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a minor that he knew, as well as making child pornography.

John M. Denuto, 43, of Spotswood was arrested Saturday, Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher Kuberiet said.

Denuto is a math teacher at Sayreville Middle School and had been the head coach of Union County College's new wrestling program, after being hired back in August.

Denuto is charged with second degree sexual assault, third degree endangering the welfare of a child, second degree filming child pornography and third degree possession of child pornography, Kuberiet said.

As reported by NJ Advance Media, citing court records, the charges stem from an October 2016 incident, that involved a teen who was between 13 and 15 years old at the time.

According to MyCentralJersey, Denuto was fired immediately from his college coaching position and has been suspended with pay from his job in Sayreville.

The same report quoted a written statement from Sayreville Schools Superintendent Richard Labbe, “Since the safety and well-being of our students is and has always been our highest priority, we are shocked and deeply troubled by what has occurred and are currently cooperating fully with law enforcement."

Denuto spent time developing wrestling programs at well over a dozen high schools in the state.

The graduate of Kean University was with Sayreville's wrestling team from 2005 through 2009, before moving on to the Spotswood High School wrestling program in 2012.

Among other teams he worked with either as head or assistant coach — Camden Catholic, Pennsville and Raritan High Schools, as well as St. Joseph Regional in Montvale and Arthur L. Johnson Regional in Clark.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Denuto also worked with the high school wrestling teams in South Brunswick, Woodbridge, Bishop Ahr (now St. Thomas Aquinas), St. John Vianne, Monroe, Middletown North, Ocean Township, Piscataway and Seton Hall Prep.

Denuto was being held at Middlesex County jail, pending a detention hearing.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Daniel Ellmeyer of Sayreville Police 732-727-4444, or Detective Julissa Alvarado of the Middleses County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3711.

