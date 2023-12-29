NJ worker assaulted, locked in closet during armed robbery

☑️ A man entered the Mattress Warehouse store with a weapon

EVESHAM — A man who tried to rob a mattress store on Wednesday evening locked an employee in a closet before leaving.

Police say the man wearing all black entered the Mattress Warehouse store on Route 70 in the Marlton section around 6:30 p.m.

He was carrying a “black weapon” that may have been a knife. The suspect demanded cash, physically assaulted an employee and locked them in a closet before fleeing the store, police said.

The employee freed themself from the closet and called police.

Police did not disclose how much cash the robber left the store with.

Map shows location of Mattress Warehouse in the Marlton section of Evesham Map shows location of Mattress Warehouse in the Marlton section of Evesham (Canva) loading...

Bloody teeth

A woman who works near the store located in the Marlton Greene shopping center told 6 ABC Action News said he co-worker was left with a bleeding face because of the assault. The victim was a woman, she said.

Evesham police asked anyone with information to contact them at 856-983-1116 or via their confidential tip line at 856-983-4699.

