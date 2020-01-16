ATLANTIC CITY — Amid nationwide events for a fourth consecutive year, a Women's March is happening in the city on Saturday, Jan. 18, although the wintry weather forecast has prompted organizers to make some changes.

The full rally program still will take place in Boardwalk Hall, where doors will open at 11 a.m.

The noontime event includes a keynote speech by Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver.

The march itself that had been planned along the Atlantic City Boardwalk has been called off as a precaution amid snow and rain expected to blow through the area.

This is the second year that the Atlantic City Women’s March will commemorate Fannie Lou Hamer, who along with the interracial Mississippi Freedom Party delegation sought to take their seats at the 1964 Democratic Convention in Atlantic City.

In addition to the Atlantic City event, there are bus trips leaving from New Jersey to the Women's March on Washington 2020.

Buses are departing before 5 a.m. Saturday from a number of communities in New Jersey based on participants.

There also is a 2020 Women's March on Philadelphia on Saturday. That rally will mobilize on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at Logan Circle and ending at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

New York City has the NYC Women’s Unity March & Rally: Rise and Roar 2020, starting at 10 a.m. at Foley Square.

More from New Jersey 101.5: