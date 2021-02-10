NJ women found their faces on local sex fetish website, cops say

CAPE MAY — A 27-year-old man has been accused of photoshopping images of women into pornographic content he then shared to a sexual fetish website as well as to Reddit.

Two women first contacted Lower Township police after finding their images on a web page called "Whores from my Town," police said in an affidavit of probable cause filed in Superior Court.

John M. Abadie has been charged with 27 counts of fourth degree cyber harassment, according to the Cape May Prosecutor's Office.

Court records said he lived in the Villas section of Lower Township.

Abadie was arrested on Friday after the incidents of photoshopped images of at least 15 different women posted online were discovered at the end of January, as outlined in a criminal complaint.

Police said the women, who were known to Abadie in some capacity, believed the photos had been taken from their social media accounts and then altered before being posted elsewhere.

At least one of the images also had been shared to an "NJsluts" thread on the aggregation website Reddit, according to the affidavit.

Investigators traced user accounts, in both cases, back to Abadie. They also connected him to the images through comments he made about using the mobile messaging app Kik, according to the affidavit.

Anyone with additional information relating to the investigation, or potential cyber harassment victims, can contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or Lower Township Police at 609-886-1619.

Anonymous tips also can be submitted through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line or through Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.