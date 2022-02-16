NJ woman on mini-bike repeatedly hit and killed on Route 1

WEST WINDSOR — A woman riding a motorized mini bike on Route 1 southbound without lights was rear-ended and thrown onto the roadway late Tuesday night.

Police spokesman Mark Lee said the 40-year-old Trenton woman was wearing dark clothing while riding in the southbound center lane near the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant around 10:40 p.m. when she was hit by a Ford Freestyle SUV driven by a North Brunswick man.

She was ejected onto the roadway where she was struck by "numerous" vehicles, according to Lee.

The driver of the Ford pulled over and attempted to help the woman as did the driver of a BMW who struck the woman in the roadway.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lee, who did not disclose her identity or those of the drivers.

It was the first fatal crash on Route 1 in Mercer County this year.

The southbound lanes of Route 1 were closed for approximately four hours for an investigation.

