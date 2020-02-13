NJ woman loses $80,000 in iPhone scam, cops say

MORRIS TOWNSHIP — A Morris Township resident was scammed out of $80,000 by someone claiming to be an Apple employee who claimed to be able to offer malware protection, according to police.

When the call came in, it showed an Apple logo and information about the company, according to a screen shot of the call posted by Morris Police.

Morris Township Police Capt. Robert Shearer told NJ.com that the money was taken from the woman's bank account after she willingly gave her account and routing number. The money will likely never be recovered especially if went overseas, Shearer told NJ.com.

The routing number allowed scammers to withdraw money from the account, open new lines of credit and get cash advances, Shearer told NJ.com.

"Please always check by calling a company first before transferring any money. This could be from other companies than Apple (JCP&L, PSE&G, Verizon, IRS, etc.). They should not be asking for wire transfers. Be vigilant and contact the customer service numbers listed on your bills," police wrote in their Facebook message.

