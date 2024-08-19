NJ woman killed after SUV partially overturns, police say

🚓 Single-vehicle crash

🚓 The crash happened on back road

🚓 72-year-old woman died at hospital

LACEY TOWNSHIP — A Manchester Township woman died over the weekend after her vehicle crashed in Lacey.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a crash near mile maker 20 on Route 539. That’s where Rosemary Pfluge, 72, was found in a partially overturned Jeep Liberty 50 feet into the woods, according to Lacey Township Police.

Fire officials had to free Pfluge from her vehicle, since she was trapped inside with serious injuries.

First responders transported Pfluge to Community Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

The initial investigation found she was heading northbound when her vehicle left the roadway and hit several trees, causing the Jeep to partially overturn.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lacey Township Police Department Crash Investigation Team.

