In an extremely cool turn of events, Debra Field was just at work as usual as a flight attendant on American Airlines yesterday, and turned into a The Price is Right contestant today! According to an article in the Asbury Park Press, Field, who lives in Monmouth Junction, got up at the crack of dawn for a regular workday in the skies. A new crew member who was working in business class happened to ask if she had any plans for the layover in Los Angeles that was on the schedule.

Nah, Field was just going to chill and kick around LA. not so much, it turns out. Her new friend Paul happened to have tickets for a taping of the price is right and would she like to join? He convinced her and a couple of other staff members to go to the taping with him. Now, for those of you who are unfamiliar with The Price is Right, just being there for the taping doesn’t mean you will be anywhere near “contestant row.” You’re randomly selected from the audience.

What were the chances? But Debra was picked, she taped Wednesday, and today is her big day. Can’t wait to see how she does! So the next time you think you’re in for what just another ho-hum day at work, remember.. you never know. Anything can happen. As a flight attendant, Debra Field thought it was gonna be like any other day on the job where she’d buckle up, take off and be on her way UP! Who knew that by the end of the day, she’d be asked to “Come On Down!”

More from New Jersey 101.5:

