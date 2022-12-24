NJ woman ejected, killed as front of car splits in half on Parkway

TOMS RIVER — A Bayville woman is dead after her car split in half on the Garden State Parkway and slid across the highway.

Christina Citarella, 40, was driving northbound in the left lane of the Parkway near Exit 80 in South Toms River on Friday evening, according to State Trooper Charles Marchan.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., her Toyota Camry ran off the road to the left side, hit a wooden traffic sign support, then struck a concrete traffic sign support. The force of the impact split her vehicle in half and sent the front half sliding back onto the road.

With Citarella still in the front half, it slid across all three lanes and entered the right lane where it was hit by a Jeep Renegade heading northbound. The front half of the Toyota hit the right guardrail. At some point after being hit by the Jeep, Citarella was ejected from her car and killed.

Marchan said the crash was still under investigation as of Saturday evening and that no further information was available.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

