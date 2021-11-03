NJ woman discovers she has at least 50 half siblings

Here’s a story worthy of the New York Post (which is where I saw it originally): a Tik Tok user from New Jersey shared that she has discovered that she has at least 50 half-siblings she didn’t know she had.

The young woman (@IzzyVN_98) revealed that she had two mothers and had been conceived with donor sperm. She explained that her father was anonymous and that she has never had any contact with him.

Curious about her lineage, she took an ancestry test in 2018. All she really found out was that she wasn’t as Italian as she believed and she thought that was the end of it.

Months later, she was contacted by a stranger on Facebook. “I get a message from a random woman asking if I’m related to a specific person or family because I matched with her daughter and I said no,” Izzy wrote in her post. “So then she asks if I was a sperm baby because her daughter was too and now I’m freaking out because she could be my sister because I am a donor baby.”

She then traded messages with the woman for a while and the woman told her about a private Facebook group of nothing but offspring of the anonymous donor. There were 50 members of the group meaning she has at least 50 siblings she knew nothing about. Of course, no one knows how many more there might be out there who don’t know about everyone else.

The members of the group share a novel concern: there might be so many half-siblings out there that they might wind up dating one of them. She said that not only does she not have a relationship with her biological father, she doesn’t want relationships with her newly found half-siblings, finding it all rather “abnormal.”

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

Dumb and Dangerous Internet Challenges

What to know about the spotted lanternfly & tree of heaven in NJ How to identify the tree of heaven, one of the most likely places to find egg masses from the spotted lanternfly