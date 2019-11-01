FLORENCE — A mother and her daughter were injured after being hit by a vehicle while trick-or-treating on Thursday night.

Florence police said that the 33-year-old woman and 3-year-old girl were struck about 6:35 p.m. as they walked along Cedar Lane between Olive Street and Morris Court in Florence.

They were taken to a hospital by medical helicopter and were listed in critical condition, according to police.

The 44-year-old man who struck the pair stayed on location, police said.

A witness told 6ABC Action News that the two were hit as they crossed the street.

The windshield was heavily damaged and cracked.

Police did not release the identities of anyone involved in the crash or say whether the driver will be charged with any crime or moving violations.

